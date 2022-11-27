good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

good natured Products Price Performance

GDNP opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

