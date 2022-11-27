Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $84.75

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $218.63 million and $4.60 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $84.75 or 0.00513456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

