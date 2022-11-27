Gas Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $22.70 million and $12.03 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00013510 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.42 or 0.07745938 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00492883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.15 or 0.29979506 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
