Gas Market Capitalization Achieves $22.46 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Gas has a market cap of $22.46 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00013400 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
