Gamehost Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Gamehost Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of GH stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.08. Gamehost has a fifty-two week low of C$6.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.60 million and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

