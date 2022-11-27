Gamehost Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Gamehost Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of GH stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.08. Gamehost has a fifty-two week low of C$6.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.60 million and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02.
About Gamehost
