Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Gamehost Stock Performance
Gamehost stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$6.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.08. The stock has a market cap of C$173.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.22.
About Gamehost
