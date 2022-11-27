Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

Gamehost stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$6.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.08. The stock has a market cap of C$173.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.22.

Get Gamehost alerts:

About Gamehost

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.