G999 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,456.21 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $12,456.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00079328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000299 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.