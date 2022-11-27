Function X Tops One Day Volume of $192,830.28 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Function X has a market capitalization of $70.14 million and $192,830.28 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

