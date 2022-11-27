Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.09 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Function X has a market cap of $69.09 million and $172,118.02 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.96 or 0.07725991 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00491751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.02 or 0.29910619 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
