FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,530 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.41% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

HERA stock remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,483. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

