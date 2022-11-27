FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised FONAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.01. FONAR has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

