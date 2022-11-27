Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.50.

Several research analysts have commented on FLGZY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Down 0.5 %

FLGZY opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

