Floki Inu Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $88.90 million and $2.27 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.09 or 0.07798077 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00492872 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.31 or 0.29978809 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

