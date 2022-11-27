First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Lifted by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for about 1.6% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Bank owned 0.10% of First Horizon worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after buying an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,519,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2,866.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,590 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

