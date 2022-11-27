First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $97.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $812.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $825.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

