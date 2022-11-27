First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $97.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $812.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $825.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

