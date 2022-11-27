Financial Review: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.59% -10.61% -0.48% Alpine Income Property Trust 76.98% 13.42% 6.01%

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Clipper Realty pays out -92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 44.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.73 million 0.99 -$7.59 million ($0.41) -18.39 Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 7.52 $9.96 million $2.47 7.70

This table compares Clipper Realty and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clipper Realty and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Clipper Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

