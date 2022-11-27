Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Price Target Cut to €37.00

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from €41.00 ($41.84) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($41.84) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

