Fetch.ai One Day Volume Reaches $11.54 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $47.53 million and $11.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

