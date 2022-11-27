Fei USD Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $420.74 million and $3.88 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98958262 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,812,981.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

