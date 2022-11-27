Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

