Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

EVRG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,837. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

