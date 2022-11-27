Everdome Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and $4.07 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

