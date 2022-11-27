Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 414,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 410,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 262,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,594. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

