ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $60.37 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00956295 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $74.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

