Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nov 27th, 2022

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQXGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

