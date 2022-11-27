Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 85,396 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $243,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

