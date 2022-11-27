Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,354 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Walmart worth $478,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $415.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

