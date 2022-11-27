Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 80,888 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,888 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Pfizer worth $305,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

