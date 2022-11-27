Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $147.95 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 96,037 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.52% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $147,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LYB stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

