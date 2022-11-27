Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $272,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

ORLY opened at $855.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $858.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

