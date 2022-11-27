Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390,746 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.46% of Kinder Morgan worth $173,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after acquiring an additional 264,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 696,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

