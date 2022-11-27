Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 75,577 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,577 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $202,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 36,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 534,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 96.8% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 30,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 157,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,222 shares of company stock worth $31,254,719. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $299.27. The company has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.98, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

