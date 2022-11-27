Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $83,588.17 and approximately $79,556.64 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.77 or 0.07759595 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00492938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.17 or 0.29982811 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

