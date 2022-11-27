Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $137,854.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

