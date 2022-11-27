Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EDR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$873.95 million and a P/E ratio of 51.11. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$7.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

