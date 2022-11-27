ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives $16.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have commented on ENGGY. Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.16) to €15.20 ($15.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.39) to €17.00 ($17.35) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 0.8 %

ENGGY opened at $9.18 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.