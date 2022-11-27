ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives $16.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have commented on ENGGY. Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.16) to €15.20 ($15.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.39) to €17.00 ($17.35) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 0.8 %

ENGGY opened at $9.18 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

