ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.31 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.31 million and $1,681.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32155961 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,681.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

