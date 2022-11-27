Efforce (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.0617 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $232,038.87 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

