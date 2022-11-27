eCash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $562.58 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $562.58 million and $5.94 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,540.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00683925 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00243241 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00057495 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,236,567,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
