Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Head to Head Survey

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -11.30% -33.81% -13.68% NovoCure -15.05% -18.85% -7.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and NovoCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.18 -$3.99 million ($0.32) -1.34 NovoCure $535.03 million 14.71 -$58.35 million ($0.77) -97.40

Risk and Volatility

Dynatronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dynatronics and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 2 4 0 2.43

Dynatronics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 830.23%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $99.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than NovoCure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NovoCure beats Dynatronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. It also exports its products. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

