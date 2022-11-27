Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 850

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($12.06) to GBX 850 ($10.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRXGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.23) to GBX 1,050 ($12.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,010 ($11.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.35) to GBX 598 ($7.07) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $855.50.

DRXGF stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

