DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0076

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $120.89 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00468224 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025263 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00121440 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00835509 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00682784 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00242499 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,828,958,439 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
