DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.16.

DKS stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

