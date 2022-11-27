DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $136.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.16.
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $130.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 268,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 59,911 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
