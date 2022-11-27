DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $136.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $130.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 268,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 59,911 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

