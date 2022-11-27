dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $204.27 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.27 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00466630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00033277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018296 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00073329 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

