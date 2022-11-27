Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €40.45 ($41.28) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.04. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12-month high of €123.60 ($126.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

