Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $492.00 at Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $442.65.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $441.47 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 42.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 213.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

