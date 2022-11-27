DeepOnion Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $78.66 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00122254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00230874 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061551 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,761,475 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

