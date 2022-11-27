CyberDragon Gold Price Reaches $0.0274 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $214,364.65 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.61 or 0.07830157 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00493606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.64 or 0.30023444 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

